CDA, PLRA To Sign MoU For Digitization Of Land Records, E-stamp Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 10:17 PM

CDA, PLRA to sign MoU for digitization of land records, e-stamp papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Land & Revenue Authority (PLRA) to digitize land records and introduce an e-stamp paper system in Islamabad.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday.

Speaking after the meeting, Chairman Randhawa emphasized the transformative potential of this initiative. “Digitizing CDA’s land records on modern lines will not only facilitate the public in matters of property transfer, inheritance, and transactions, but also enhance record security and operational efficiency,” he said.

The initiative aligns with the federal government’s broader digital transformation agenda, driven by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, to ensure greater transparency and citizen-friendly reforms in public service delivery.

According to officials, the CDA’s IT Wing, Estate Wing, and Finance Wing have collaborated closely with PLRA to develop a practical framework for the rollout.

The system will allow for the streamlined issuance of e-stamp papers, helping to reduce fraudulent practices and address longstanding public grievances related to manual property documentation.

“This MoU is more than a bureaucratic formality—it represents CDA’s commitment to modernizing its services using digital tools that directly benefit the citizens,” Randhawa added.

Once operational, the system is expected to significantly cut red tape, reduce physical visits to CDA offices, and provide a secure, efficient alternative to traditional land record management.

The partnership with PLRA, which has already implemented similar systems in Punjab, is seen as a model for inter-agency collaboration aimed at improving public service across provinces.

The MoU is expected to be officially signed in the coming weeks.

Senior CDA officials including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Engineering Syed Nafasat Raza, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Finance Tahir Naeem were present.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad also attended, while representatives from PLRA and the State Bank of Pakistan joined via video link.

