Open Menu

CDA, PPAF Join Hands To Uplift Marginalized Communities In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 12, 2025 | 06:58 PM

CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have agreed to launch joint initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in underprivileged areas of Islamabad, with a focus on skill development, job creation, and community empowerment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have agreed to launch joint initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in underprivileged areas of Islamabad, with a focus on skill development, job creation, and community empowerment.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and PPAF Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Barech at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa underscored the importance of inclusive growth in the federal capital. “Sustainable urban development and social welfare are essential for the prosperity of the city,” he said, adding that CDA is committed to improving the lives of all residents and will work closely with relevant institutions to achieve this goal.

Barech praised the CDA’s leadership for its development efforts and pledged PPAF’s full support. “We are confident that our collaboration will lead to effective measures for poverty alleviation and economic empowerment,” he said.

Under the agreement, both organizations will enhance coordination to launch practical, community-focused projects.

The planned initiatives aim to reduce poverty in Islamabad’s marginalized neighborhoods by creating sustainable economic opportunities and promoting active citizen participation.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA board members, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch.

Recent Stories

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in ..

UAE, Finland sign MoU to strengthen cooperation in meteorology, polar research

1 hour ago
 Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afg ..

Commissioner Quetta for action against illegal Afghan refugees

4 minutes ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs ..

Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 European Commission launches review of Foreign Sub ..

European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation

2 hours ago
 Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Terr ..

Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13

2 hours ago
 MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospita ..

MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..

2 hours ago
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey F ..

Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board,  Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..

2 hours ago
 CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized commun ..

CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad

2 minutes ago
 Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid ..

Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’

2 hours ago
 UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submi ..

UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..

2 hours ago
 Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with ex ..

Azerbaijan celebrated Pakistan’s victory with exceptional joy: Abdul Aleem Kha ..

2 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee gains 04 paisa against US Dollar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan