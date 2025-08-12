CDA, PPAF join hands to uplift marginalized communities in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) have agreed to launch joint initiatives aimed at improving living conditions in underprivileged areas of Islamabad, with a focus on skill development, job creation, and community empowerment.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa and PPAF Chief Executive Officer Nadir Gul Barech at CDA Headquarters on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Randhawa underscored the importance of inclusive growth in the federal capital. “Sustainable urban development and social welfare are essential for the prosperity of the city,” he said, adding that CDA is committed to improving the lives of all residents and will work closely with relevant institutions to achieve this goal.

Barech praised the CDA’s leadership for its development efforts and pledged PPAF’s full support. “We are confident that our collaboration will lead to effective measures for poverty alleviation and economic empowerment,” he said.

Under the agreement, both organizations will enhance coordination to launch practical, community-focused projects.

The planned initiatives aim to reduce poverty in Islamabad’s marginalized neighborhoods by creating sustainable economic opportunities and promoting active citizen participation.

The meeting was attended by senior CDA board members, including Member Administration and Estate Talat Mehmood, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, Member Planning Dr. Khalid Hafiz, and Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch.