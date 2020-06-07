CDA prepares model for operationalisation of Metro bus from Peshawar Morr to Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has prepared a model for operationalisation of Metro bus system from Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad Airport.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA held a meeting in this regard at his office where modalities of this model were discussed.

The model of the metro bus service includes fleet acquisition, IT, security surveillance and AFC system acquisition, construction of allied infrastructure and command and control centre.

Operation and maintenance to be outsourced through four (04) different service contracts.

Furthermore, preliminary cost estimation including CAPEX & OPEX are also part of the model.

The initial estimations showed a deficit of Rs.273.32 million per year, which shall be capped by the Federal government / CDA.

The model for the metro bus service further includes operations of 30-new air-conditioned buses plying on a fixed time schedule.

Electric / environmental friendly buses will be preferred for Islamabad. In this connection, support and cooperation of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has also been sought.