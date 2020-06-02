CDA prepares PC-1 for construction of fly over at Sihala - Kahuta road

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has prepared PC-1 for construction of fly over at Sihala - Kahuta Road which will be constructed over Railway line at Sihala-Kahuta Road.

Capital Development Authority has submitted the PC-1 for construction of fly over at Sihala-Kahuta Road to Ministry of Interior for approval. The fly over will be constructed at distance of around 6 kilometers at Kahuta Road from Kakpul.

PC-1 cost of the project for construction of fly over at Sihala- Kahuta Road is 483.

00 million rupees. The length of the fly over will be 1800 feet while the length of approach road will be 900 feet. The project for construction of Railway Line fly over at Sihala-Kahuta Road will be completed in 12 months. The project is PSDP funded.

The people of the area had been demanding construction of fly over at Kahuta-Sihala Road because of traffic problems. Construction of fly over at Sihala-Kahuta Road will significantly improve traffic flow on the road and will bring ease in the lives of people.