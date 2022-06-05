CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) had procured 10 loader rickshaws to enhance capacity of the environment wing.

The vehicles will help the department in quick transportation of plants and horticulture tools as well as timely removal of green waste from parks and green areas, an official of environment wing told APP.

The loader rickshaws were painted in green color representing the Clean and Green Islamabad theme.

He said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the productivity of field staff in public parks and also in green areas.

CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed, the official said, had accorded approval to purchase 10 more tractors to uplift the maintenance standard of soft landscaping and flourish the green characters of the city.

It may be noted that in order to make the Federal capital more green and attractive, the CDA environment wing has started planting trees on various central highways, connecting roads, slopes along roads and canals, green belts and other parks across the city to improve the air quality.