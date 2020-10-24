CDA produced 2000 tons construction material on asphalt plant

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Saturday said that the provision of 2,000 tons of construction material and patchwork from the asphalt plant in just a few days.

During the last 15 days, 6,300 tons of rubbish was transported from the city to the dumping site, said the CDA spokesperson. Chairman CDA appreciated the performance of the Department of Sanitation, City Sewerage, Road Maintenance, MPO, Environment and Street Lights and issued instructions to expedite and improve the work.

Chairman CDA Aamir Ali Ahmed was inspected the performance of the said departments in sector G-7, G-8, F-9 Park, E-7 E-11, D-12, F-6, F-7, Park road, I-10 and I-9. The directors briefed the Chairman on the performance of their respective departments.

The Chairman CDA was informed, that during the last few days, the asphalt plant has been fully operational, producing 2,000 tons of material in just a few days and providing it for road construction, repair and patchwork.

He said that patch work and carpeting of roads was being carried out with the material provided from the asphalt plant.

Director Sanitation and Sewerage said during the briefing that 650 tons of garbage is being collected daily from the city. Around100 large containers and 500 garbage trolleys, while 1600 sanitary workers including field supervisors are currently performing their services. He said that more than 100 complaints were being received regarding sewerage and immediate action was being taken on them.

The Director Road Maintenance said that during the last 15 days, sector F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, F-11, G-11/3 roads have been repaired and patched in other sectors including G-5, D-12.

Appreciating the performance of all the departments, the Chairman CDA directed that no shortcomings should be left for the provision of facilities to the citizens, for this purpose if you need more missionary, budget or manpower, immediately inform the institution, he added.