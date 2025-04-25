Open Menu

CDA Promotes 65 Employees On Merit, Considers Expanding Promotion Quota

Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 09:31 PM

CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota

Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted 65 employees to junior assistant positions on Friday in a merit-based ceremony chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) promoted 65 employees to junior assistant positions on Friday in a merit-based ceremony chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The promotions, part of an agreement with the CDA Workers Union (CBA), followed a transparent merit policy.

"These employees earned their promotions through hard work," said Randhawa, announcing planned training programs to enhance their skills.

Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin, Union General Secretary, praised the move and requested expanding the promotion quota from 30% to 50%.

Chairman Randhawa directed the Member Administration to review the proposal.

The event was attended by senior CDA officials and union representatives.

