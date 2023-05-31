CDA provided two cremation grounds for Hindu, Buddhist communities in H-9 sector: NA told

Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Capital Development Authority (CDA) provided two cremation grounds for Hindu and Buddhist communities in Sector H-9, Islamabad, measuring 0.49 acre and 0.50 acre respectively

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Law and Justice Shahadat Awan on Wednesday told the National Assembly that Capital Development Authority (CDA) provided two cremation grounds for Hindu and Buddhist communities in Sector H-9, Islamabad, measuring 0.49 acre and 0.50 acre respectively.

Replying to various question during Question Hour, he said that CDA had also provided graveyards for Christians 9.01 acre, Bhais 1.70 acre, Qadianie 3.424 acre in sector H-9.

To a question, the minister said that case of Federal Shariat Court Employees Housing Society (FSCECHS) had been pending in the Supreme Court since 2017.

Last hearing was done in 2022, he said.

He said FSCECHS purchased the land in Mozza Karlot and Mozaa Hotra Bi Chiragh Tehsil Murree District Rawalpindi from local land owners and got the possession of the same land.

However, two parties (previous land owners) Raja Kabir and Raja Ayub re-occupied the land. The case has been pending before the apex court for last 6 years, he added.