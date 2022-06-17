CDA provides land to Narcotics Control Ministry for rehabilitation centre

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided in principal to allocate land to the Ministry of Narcotics Control for setting up a rehabilitation centre for the drug addicts.

The decision to this effect was taken in the CDA's board meeting chaired by its Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed. All the board members were also present.

The board also approved the alignment of the Margalla Highway and its links including Shah Allah Dita and Bharaku.

Moreover, the board principally approved regularization of 140 lower staff, subject to the fulfillment of codal formalities, scrutiny, rules and regulations, and recommendations of departmental recruitment committee The CDA Board also approved the post of pediatrician in BPS-19 in the Capital Hospital to provide better health services to the staff and residents of Islamabad.

The management of park view housing society was also heard during the meeting at the direction of the court .

it was decided that the decision would be taken in line with the court orders and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration's report on the matter.