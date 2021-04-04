UrduPoint.com
CDA Purchases New Machinery For Environment Wing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to purchase new and modern machinery to further improve the efficiency and performance of Environment Department.

Modern machinery would not only improve the effectiveness of the department but also facilitate the labors, said CDA spokesperson.

In this regard, during first phase, 300 bush brush cutters have been procured for further promotion of horticulture in the city, he added.

The testing process of these bush brush cutters has been completed, while the said modern bush cutters would now be provided to the relevant staff of the environment department in the entire city, he informed.

By providing this equipment performance of the authority would be further improved which would also increase efficiency of the staff, he commented.

