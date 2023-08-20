Open Menu

CDA Pursues Upgradation Of Urban Amenities, Infrastructure

Published August 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking concrete steps for ensuring the provision of urban facilities to the city dwellers and maintenance of infrastructure including the installation of street lights, road carpeting, and resolving water-related issues, neglected in the past.

"Special attention is being given to the completion of the remaining development works in the sectors I, G, H and D series, provision of civic facilities, and facilitating the home builders in these sectors in pursuance of the directives of Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal," an official told APP.

"The work of installation of streetlights in the main roads and within the sectors to ensure proper lighting management in Sector I-11, I-10, I-14 and Sector I-16, D-12, and other sectors is in full swing," he added.

To a question, the official said, "After a few months of delay due to legal complications, the authority has started work to install street lights in Sector D-12." He said that the work on this project was initially halted when a contractor, who failed to secure the contract, filed a case in court.

"As a result, the project was put on hold indefinitely. However, the legal issues have now been resolved, including concerns regarding price escalation." Now, the official said, "The contractor of the project has assured the CDA that the project will be completed within the next three months."He said, "The lack of street lights in Sector D-12 has contributed to a recent increase in street crimes, prompting residents to raise the issue with the relevant authorities."

