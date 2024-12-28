Open Menu

CDA Pushes For Eco-friendly Public Transport In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published December 28, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) is intensifying efforts to establish an environmentally sustainable public transport system in Islamabad.

In a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Saturday, progress on the operations of electric and feeder buses was reviewed.

Senior officials, including members from the Planning, Technology, and Finance departments, participated in the session.

During the meeting, it was revealed that 160 electric buses have been allocated to feeder routes, designed to integrate seamlessly with the city's Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) network.

The project also includes the establishment of 216 bus stops and four strategically located depots, supported by robust charging infrastructure.

Four feeder routes, operational since July this year, have already witnessed a notable increase in daily ridership.

On December 25, an additional four routes were launched, further expanding the network. Charging infrastructure has been set up at the Jinnah Convention Centre and Sector H-9, while the construction of a bus depot at Zero Point is underway, with groundbreaking expected soon.

Chairman Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the progress and directed the swift launch of the remaining 13 feeder routes.

He also called for the introduction of digital advertising boards in metro buses and terminals to generate additional revenue, reducing reliance on government subsidies while maintaining high-quality service.

In a move toward eco-friendly urban transport, the Chairman emphasized transitioning all commercial and private transport in Islamabad to electric vehicles.

He announced that the CDA’s entire bus fleet would be converted to electric in the first phase, with plans to engage public institutions and universities to adopt similar measures.

To ensure financial sustainability, Member Finance has been tasked with devising strategies to minimize subsidies.

The CDA also plans to collaborate with stakeholders to promote environmentally friendly transportation solutions.

Reaffirming the CDA’s commitment, Chairman Randhawa stated, “We aim to provide high-quality, affordable, and sustainable transport for the residents of Islamabad while leading the way in eco-friendly urban mobility.”

