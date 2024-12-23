Open Menu

CDA Pushes For Modern, Eco-friendly Public Transport In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 23, 2024 | 10:01 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the operations of Metro and feeder electric buses

The discussions centred on optimising existing Metro and electric bus routes and exploring the introduction of new routes to improve service delivery. Strategies were also proposed to better manage operational costs and gradually reduce reliance on subsidies without compromising service quality.

Chairman Randhawa directed the team to develop a comprehensive plan to minimise subsidies while maintaining public service standards.

A detailed evaluation of the current Metro and feeder bus routes was conducted, with instructions to further enhance operational efficiency and reduce expenditure. A key highlight of the meeting was the focus on integrating electric buses into Islamabad’s transport system.

Proposals included the establishment of charging infrastructure at strategic locations to support the electric fleet, aligning with the city's goals of creating a sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation network.

Reiterating the CDA’s commitment to modernising public transport, Chairman Randhawa emphasised the need for a forward-looking approach to reduce dependency on subsidies and enhance service quality. He described the initiative as a step towards building a modern, eco-conscious urban transport system for the residents of Islamabad.

This effort is part of CDA’s broader vision to transform the capital into a model city with efficient and sustainable infrastructure.

The meeting, was attended by senior officials, including the Member (P&D), Member (Engineering), DDG (IPT Wing), Director (BRT), and Project Director (BRT).

