CDA Putting Maximum Efforts To Address Water Shortage In Summer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its efforts on several projects to mitigate water shortages in the Federal capital on the arrival of the summer season.

“The authority has instructed the relevant departments to expedite all repair and maintenance work, addressing issues such as leakages and replacing old and rotted pipes at the Simly Water Filtration Plant and Main Distribution Line,” an official told APP.

He said that timely repairs and maintenance by the Water Supply Wing had not only saved eight lac gallons of water per day but also improved water pressure in the pipelines.

Similarly, addressing complaints related to leakages from old and deteriorated pipes in water supply lines across different sectors of the federal capital would enhance water availability for the residents, he said.

The official said that water levels in dams like Khanpur Dam had decreased over time due to insufficient rainfall in the federal capital.

Consequently, the Water Supply Department was working tirelessly around the clock to bridge the water shortage gap during the summer season, ensuring adequate water supply to the citizens, he added.

To a question, the official said the authority was going to install four new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11 to further facilitate the residents. The initiative aimed to address potential water shortage reserves in the Khanpur Dam decline, he added.

He said the tender had already been published in various newspapers to expedite measures aimed at controlling water shortages before the arrival of the summer season.

