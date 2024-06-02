CDA Putting Maximum Efforts To Address Water Shortage In Summer
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) The Water Management Wing of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its efforts on several projects to mitigate water shortages in the Federal capital on the arrival of the summer season.
“The authority has instructed the relevant departments to expedite all repair and maintenance work, addressing issues such as leakages and replacing old and rotted pipes at the Simly Water Filtration Plant and Main Distribution Line,” an official told APP.
He said that timely repairs and maintenance by the Water Supply Wing had not only saved eight lac gallons of water per day but also improved water pressure in the pipelines.
Similarly, addressing complaints related to leakages from old and deteriorated pipes in water supply lines across different sectors of the federal capital would enhance water availability for the residents, he said.
The official said that water levels in dams like Khanpur Dam had decreased over time due to insufficient rainfall in the federal capital.
Consequently, the Water Supply Department was working tirelessly around the clock to bridge the water shortage gap during the summer season, ensuring adequate water supply to the citizens, he added.
To a question, the official said the authority was going to install four new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, and G-11 to further facilitate the residents. The initiative aimed to address potential water shortage reserves in the Khanpur Dam decline, he added.
He said the tender had already been published in various newspapers to expedite measures aimed at controlling water shortages before the arrival of the summer season.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 June 2024
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi visits Wagah Border
SC rules live-streaming of NAB Amendments case risks political misuse
Polio eradication from country top priority: ADC
CM Bugti gives Rs one million as compensation for Rashid Masih family
Tax collection up by 30%, inflation to decrease further: Musadik Malik
Indonesian envoy shares strategies for pluralism at ‘Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqan ..
PM congratulates first Christian female brigadier in Army Medical Corps
Blome lauds remarkable achievements of alumni, students, teachers
NEPRA determines quarterly tariff adjustment for 3rd quarter: Awais
Convict sentenced to 9 years in prison for drug peddling
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Married woman allegedly commits suicide1 minute ago
-
KP Governor condoles demise of eminent TV drama artist Mumtaz Ali Shah1 minute ago
-
PNCA announces Summer Art Camp for kids, students1 minute ago
-
Four persons shot dead in Rajanpur land dispute2 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 16 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme2 minutes ago
-
Snakebites surge across Southasia amid rising heat, floods and habitat loss11 minutes ago
-
Railways penalise around 93 officials on corruption charges12 minutes ago
-
Man killed in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Punjab launches anti-Polio campaign targeting 6.4 million children22 minutes ago
-
Four absconders involved in heinous crime held31 minutes ago
-
Three outlaws held; illegal arms, stolen bike recovered32 minutes ago
-
Rana Mashhood stresses govt’s commitment to empower youths32 minutes ago