CDA races to fix traffic, add forests & boost infrastructure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is fast-tracking major infrastructure projects across Islamabad, focusing on easing traffic congestion and improving the city's appearance.

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday where officials reviewed progress on multiple development initiatives.

The officials confirmed the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass will feature extensive landscaping and an urban forest to reduce pollution, with all beautification work to be completed before its inauguration.

"We want this project to be environmentally friendly and visually appealing for citizens," Randhawa said during the briefing.

The meeting reviewed progress on the Faizabad Interchange expansion, with tenders already issued and construction set to begin shortly.

Traffic improvements were also discussed, with 11 of 20 identified congestion points already cleared and solutions being implemented for the remaining nine.

Road upgrades across the city include replacing old streetlights with modern LED fixtures, repainting, and installing new kerb stones.

Plans for the Diplomatic Enclave include a new high-end shopping center, culturally inspired entry gates, and dedicated walking and cycling tracks.

"These improvements will showcase Pakistan's heritage while providing world-class facilities," Randhawa emphasized.

Other key projects moving forward include ongoing construction at the National Police academy, parking upgrades at the Pakistan Secretariat, and aesthetic lighting installations along major roads.

Housing sector developments remain a priority, with Randhawa directing officials to accelerate work in Sectors C-14 and C-15.

The Park Enclave project is ready to begin construction on its main gates and boundary walls, while Sector I-15 has completed 85 percent of its development work.

"We must remove all obstacles to meet Islamabad's growing housing needs," the chairman stressed, also demanding detailed reports on projects transferred from the Public Works Department.

With multiple infrastructure and beautification projects underway, the CDA aims to enhance both functionality and aesthetics across Pakistan's capital city.