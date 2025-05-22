CDA Races To Fix Traffic, Add Forests & Boost Infrastructure
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is fast-tracking major infrastructure projects across Islamabad, focusing on easing traffic congestion and improving the city's appearance.
Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday where officials reviewed progress on multiple development initiatives.
The officials confirmed the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass will feature extensive landscaping and an urban forest to reduce pollution, with all beautification work to be completed before its inauguration.
"We want this project to be environmentally friendly and visually appealing for citizens," Randhawa said during the briefing.
The meeting reviewed progress on the Faizabad Interchange expansion, with tenders already issued and construction set to begin shortly.
Traffic improvements were also discussed, with 11 of 20 identified congestion points already cleared and solutions being implemented for the remaining nine.
Road upgrades across the city include replacing old streetlights with modern LED fixtures, repainting, and installing new kerb stones.
Plans for the Diplomatic Enclave include a new high-end shopping center, culturally inspired entry gates, and dedicated walking and cycling tracks.
"These improvements will showcase Pakistan's heritage while providing world-class facilities," Randhawa emphasized.
Other key projects moving forward include ongoing construction at the National Police academy, parking upgrades at the Pakistan Secretariat, and aesthetic lighting installations along major roads.
Housing sector developments remain a priority, with Randhawa directing officials to accelerate work in Sectors C-14 and C-15.
The Park Enclave project is ready to begin construction on its main gates and boundary walls, while Sector I-15 has completed 85 percent of its development work.
"We must remove all obstacles to meet Islamabad's growing housing needs," the chairman stressed, also demanding detailed reports on projects transferred from the Public Works Department.
With multiple infrastructure and beautification projects underway, the CDA aims to enhance both functionality and aesthetics across Pakistan's capital city.
Recent Stories
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Sara Tendulkar parts ways with Siddhant Chaturvedi after breakup with Shubman Gi ..
Google integrates Gemini AI into Chrome browser for smarter browsing
Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises trade mission to the Philippines, Thailand
Dubai Future Experts Programme launches 5th cycle with 21 participants
Saif bin Zayed launches AI Training Programme for MoI Personnel
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Metro bus, a gift of CM for Faisalabad: minister5 minutes ago
-
Project Exhibition organised by IUB's Department of Accounting, Finance5 minutes ago
-
CDA races to fix traffic, add forests & boost infrastructure5 minutes ago
-
'Good Touch, Bad Touch' awareness campaign launched5 minutes ago
-
Major diplomatic, economic, security milestones achieved during China visit: Dar25 minutes ago
-
Rescue-1122 holds mock exercise25 minutes ago
-
Romanian Ambassador, PRBC inaugurate regional Sialkot office25 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court25 minutes ago
-
Pakistani artist Umair Shahid shines as star performer at Pak-China cultural celebration25 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister over suspicion25 minutes ago
-
PIA expands flight operations with new direct route from Lahore to Paris25 minutes ago
-
Electric wheelchairs given to 10 special education students25 minutes ago