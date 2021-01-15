UrduPoint.com
CDA Re-open Training Academy To Enhance Officials' Capabilities

Fri 15th January 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :To enhance the capabilities of CDA's officials and promote them to next carder, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to reopen officers training academy.

During the first phase there will be mandatory courses for senior assistants to promote them on 77 vacant seats of admin officers.

Training courses of the officers were being delayed due to the closure of the academy, said a press release issued on Friday.

However, the current administration of CDA has taken the decision to restore the training academy. Classes will be started at training academy from January 20.

Officers will be offered the mandatory courses of eight weeks and those officers who would complete courses from academy will be promoted on the said posts.

There are 77 seats of admin officers are vacant currently which will be filled by the officers who would complete the course in academy.

In the second phase, a mandatory course of five weeks would be offered to senior officers.

There would be 40 officers in each class of the course offered by the academy. The officers of CDA lauded the decision of CDA administration regarding the restoration of academy.

