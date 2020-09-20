CDA receives 1600 applications for Park enclave-III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has received overwhelming response to Park Enclave-III project. For a total of 1061 plots, 1600 applications have been received by the deadline.

This is first time ever that in a brief period of one month the project has been over subscribed. The number of applications are along with advance amounts, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

CDA has already placed fencing around the proposed site, and development planning is underway.

It is expected that within this Calendar year development activity will be started.

CDA is likely to generate around 14 billion just with this response.

Now commercial auction of Park Enclave-III will follow during the developmental phase.

The management directed that apart from physical infrastructure simultaneously work on electrification and gas supply must be started so that complete solution is provided to proposed residents. Necessary funds are being allocated and separate account for development will be maintained.

Balloting for allotment of plots will be held at Jinnah Convention Center on September 24, 2020.