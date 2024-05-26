Open Menu

CDA Recovers 125 Kanals Land In Sector I-12 Anti-encroachment Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2024 | 09:30 PM

CDA recovers 125 Kanals land in Sector I-12 anti-encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) reclaimed 125 kanals of land and demolished over 75 illegal rooms using heavy machinery during an anti-encroachment operation in Sector I-12 on Sunday.

The Deputy Commissioner of CDA, along with officers from the Enforcement Directorate and others, participated in the operation.

The land recovered in Sector I-12 was retrieved from illegal occupants and subsequently transferred to the Sector Development Directorate.

The operation against encroachments will continue in the coming days, with Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directing the retrieval of sectors' land from illegal occupants and ensuring the completion of development work.

APP/szm-sra

Related Topics

Muhammad Ali Sunday Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024

13 hours ago
 Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy cand ..

Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024

1 day ago
 Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

Saboor Aly gets Dubai’s Golden Visa

1 day ago
 Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in se ..

Pakistan elect to bowl first against England in second T20I match

1 day ago
 Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T2 ..

Shaheen Afridi declines vice-captaincy role for T20 World Cup 2024

1 day ago
Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Effor ..

Former Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad’s Efforts Boost Pakistan’s Meat Exp ..

1 day ago
 Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

Aleem Dar hosts 51st edition of PCB Podcast

1 day ago
 Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

Pakistan welcomes ICJ’s ruling on Gaza

1 day ago
 Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chi ..

Committee formed to plan establishment of Dasu-Chilas safe city project

1 day ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakista ..

T20 World Cup 2024: High ticket prices for Pakistan-India matches  may disappoi ..

1 day ago
 PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just ..

PM reaffirms Pakistan's strong commitment to just struggle of Palestinian people ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan