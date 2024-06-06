CDA Recovers 15 Kanal Of State Land In Islamabad Encroachment Drive
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has reclaimed 15 Kanal of state land from illegal occupants in a drive against encroachment and illegal construction launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
In the operation, CDA's enforcement staff, ICT officials, and others took part.
They sealed an illegal petrol pump constructed on state land in Sanjani, as well as 15 shops and a hotel built on state land.
A spokesman of CDA said that the efforts to combat illegal construction will persist in eliminating unauthorised buildings on government land and enforcing building regulations.
