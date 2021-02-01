CDA recovers 350 kanal land in sector 1-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during anti encroachment operations against mafia in Sector I-15 has recovered 350 kanals of government land.

The authority has taken possession of the said sub-sector after 16 years.

According to details, the current administration of the CDA is conducting a large-scale operation against the occupation mafia and encroachments without any discrimination.

Three hundred and fifty kanals of government land has been handed over in a major operation in sub-sector I-15.

The land has been occupied by the influential mafia for many years.

The mafia had built strong houses, walls, mansions, animal sheds and other constructions on the government lands.