Open Menu

CDA Recovers Land Worth Rs 6 Billion In Anti-encroachment Operation

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2023 | 11:13 PM

CDA recovers land worth Rs 6 billion in anti-encroachment operation

The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully recovered more than 33 Kanal of land, valued at over Rs 6 billion, during an operation against land encroachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully recovered more than 33 Kanal of land, valued at over Rs 6 billion, during an operation against land encroachers.

Notably, high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Director General of Enforcement, Deputy Commissioner of CDA, and officers from relevant departments, as well as the ICT Administration, were present during the operation, according to a press release.

The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out a sequence of operations against encroachments. As part of these operations, they effectively recovered unlawfully held land on Plot Number M-1 in Industrial Triangle, Kahuta.

It's worth mentioning that the land in question had been under the control of the land mafia for over three years. However, through a well-executed enforcement operation, the CDA managed to successfully reclaim this land.

The Capital Development Authority continues to actively engage in operations aimed at addressing unauthorized constructions and encroachments. These efforts have already resulted in the recovery of government land worth billions ofrupees. These operations against illegal occupants on government land will persist and remain an ongoing priority.

Related Topics

Kahuta Capital Development Authority From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

Jamaican youth minister meets FM Jilani

5 minutes ago
 Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ba ..

Ex world number one Halep gets four-year doping ban from tennis

5 minutes ago
 Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman laid to rest with ..

Shaheed Lance Naik Abdur Rehman laid to rest with full military honour

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

16 minutes ago
 Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collaps ..

Human rights in Afghanistan 'in a state of collapse', warns UN rights chief

16 minutes ago
 Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every P ..

Rawal Raj remarkable document, message for every Pakistani: National Assembly Sp ..

16 minutes ago
3 killed in Dera Allahyar road accident

3 killed in Dera Allahyar road accident

16 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 26 in Al ..

Court grants bail to Bushra Bibi till Sep 26 in Al-Qadir Trust case

23 minutes ago
 Acting Consul General of Afghanistan calls on CM B ..

Acting Consul General of Afghanistan calls on CM Balochistan

18 minutes ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding powe ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting regarding power theft, defaulters

18 minutes ago
 FM Jilani emphasises Commonwealth cooperation in e ..

FM Jilani emphasises Commonwealth cooperation in education sector

18 minutes ago
 PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion o ..

PM assures GB, Diamer elders of early completion of delayed projects

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan