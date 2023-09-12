CDA recovers land worth Rs 6 billion in anti-encroachment operation

The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully recovered more than 33 Kanal of land, valued at over Rs 6 billion, during an operation against land encroachers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) successfully recovered more than 33 Kanal of land, valued at over Rs 6 billion, during an operation against land encroachers.

Notably, high-ranking officials, including the Deputy Director General of Enforcement, Deputy Commissioner of CDA, and officers from relevant departments, as well as the ICT Administration, were present during the operation, according to a press release.

The Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) carried out a sequence of operations against encroachments. As part of these operations, they effectively recovered unlawfully held land on Plot Number M-1 in Industrial Triangle, Kahuta.

It's worth mentioning that the land in question had been under the control of the land mafia for over three years. However, through a well-executed enforcement operation, the CDA managed to successfully reclaim this land.

The Capital Development Authority continues to actively engage in operations aimed at addressing unauthorized constructions and encroachments. These efforts have already resulted in the recovery of government land worth billions ofrupees. These operations against illegal occupants on government land will persist and remain an ongoing priority.