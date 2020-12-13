UrduPoint.com
CDA Releases Hefty Funds For Restoration Of Quaid's Portrait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 08:50 PM

CDA releases hefty funds for restoration of Quaid's portrait

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has released Rs 56 million funds for the restoration and addition of new features in the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Expressway .

Funds have been released to improve the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed on the Expressway, said a press release issued on Sunday.

A sheet of 2 mm iron consisting 50 feet in length and 59 feet in width will be used for the portrait.

The features of the Rohtas fort are added in the writing Unity, Faith, Discipline in the portrait.

A perimeter wall will also be built to ensure the safety of the portrait.

Quaid's portrait was badly damaged by the harsh weather this year. Initially the portrait was re-erected on temporary basis. Now, the funds have been released for the restoration of the portrait for the permanent basis.

