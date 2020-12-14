(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has released funds of Rs 56 million for the restoration and addition of new features in the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the Islamabad Expressway.

Funds have been released to improve the portrait of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah installed on the Expressway, said a press release issued here.

A sheet of 2 mm iron consisting 50 feet in length and 59 feet in width will be used for the portrait.

The features of the Rohtas fort are added in the writing Unity, Faith, Discipline in the portrait. A perimeter wall will also be built to ensure the safety of the portrait.

Quaid's portrait was badly damaged by the harsh weather this year. Initially the portrait was re-erected on temporary basis. Now, the funds have been released for the restoration of the portrait on the permanent basis.