CDA removes 5200 tons garbage during eight days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) removed around 5200 tons of garbage from the city during last eight days of its cleanness drive.

The garbage has been removed from the capital city following shifting Directorate of Sanitation from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to CDA. Around 2000 tons of garbage had been removed from Bara Kahu area, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The average collection of garbage from the capital is 650 tons per day which used to be below 500 tons when Sanitation Directorate used to perform under MCI.

The increase has been possible due to better administrative control and monitoring by CDA Administration. Around 1600 sanitation workers are participating in this special cleanliness drive in the city with the help of 40 dumpers, four excavators, eight buckets and other machinery.

Duty timing of sanitary workers has been extended up to 5 p.m from 7 a.m which previously used to be 7 a.m to 3 p.m. Sanitary staff in markets has started to work in double shift i.e. till 11 p.m.

During this drive, awareness is also being imparted to the residents of the city, while after issuing notice to the elements involved in the littering now challans are being issued to persistent violators.

In this context, up till now 350 challans have been forwarded to Senior Special Magistrate.

In addition to collection of garbage from sectoral area 2000 tons garbage has been also collected from BaharaKahu area while cleanliness work in Shah Allah Ditta area, Ali Pur Farash, Khana and Golra is also in progress.

The chairman CDA directed the Finance Wing for allocation of funds to Sanitation Directorate so that more garbage trolleys and containers would be placed at garbage collection points so that drive could be further augmented.

The sanitation directorate has also been directed to collect and dispose of green waste on priority basis particularly from the green belts of the city as Environment Wing was massively carrying out work on removal of wild growth all over the city. Acting upon the directions of the authority, especially teams of sanitation directorate are ensuring 100 percent collection and disposal of green waste for different areas of the city.

ICT administration is providing full assistance in this special cleanliness drive. Residents of the city have also been requested not through garbage at open spaces so that desired results can be achieved.