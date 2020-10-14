UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Removes 5200 Tons Garbage During Eight Days

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:16 PM

CDA removes 5200 tons garbage during eight days

Capital Development Authority (CDA) removed around 5200 tons of garbage from the city during last eight days of its cleanness drive

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) removed around 5200 tons of garbage from the city during last eight days of its cleanness drive.

The garbage has been removed from the capital city following shifting Directorate of Sanitation from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to CDA. Around 2000 tons of garbage had been removed from Bara Kahu area, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The average collection of garbage from the capital is 650 tons per day which used to be below 500 tons when Sanitation Directorate used to perform under MCI.

The increase has been possible due to better administrative control and monitoring by CDA Administration. Around 1600 sanitation workers are participating in this special cleanliness drive in the city with the help of 40 dumpers, four excavators, eight buckets and other machinery.

Duty timing of sanitary workers has been extended up to 5 p.m from 7 a.m which previously used to be 7 a.m to 3 p.m. Sanitary staff in markets has started to work in double shift i.e. till 11 p.m.

During this drive, awareness is also being imparted to the residents of the city, while after issuing notice to the elements involved in the littering now challans are being issued to persistent violators.

In this context, up till now 350 challans have been forwarded to Senior Special Magistrate.

In addition to collection of garbage from sectoral area 2000 tons garbage has been also collected from BaharaKahu area while cleanliness work in Shah Allah Ditta area, Ali Pur Farash, Khana and Golra is also in progress.

The chairman CDA directed the Finance Wing for allocation of funds to Sanitation Directorate so that more garbage trolleys and containers would be placed at garbage collection points so that drive could be further augmented.

The sanitation directorate has also been directed to collect and dispose of green waste on priority basis particularly from the green belts of the city as Environment Wing was massively carrying out work on removal of wild growth all over the city. Acting upon the directions of the authority, especially teams of sanitation directorate are ensuring 100 percent collection and disposal of green waste for different areas of the city.

ICT administration is providing full assistance in this special cleanliness drive. Residents of the city have also been requested not through garbage at open spaces so that desired results can be achieved.

Related Topics

Islamabad Progress Market Capital Development Authority All From P

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

6 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

6 minutes ago

France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes Les Ma ..

36 minutes ago

GPKSC seeks UN action against Delhi-hatched unlawf ..

5 minutes ago

Napoli handed 3-0 loss, docked one point for Juve ..

5 minutes ago

Post-Brexit trade talks on brink as time runs out

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.