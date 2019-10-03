UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachment From G-10

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting different operations on Thursday demolished illegal construction and encroachments from different parts of the city

During the operation conducted in sector G-10/3, encroachment and constructions in the street between the Block No.66-C and 68-C were demolished.

Due to these encroachments the street was completely blocked which has been now opened for pedestrians.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate also conducted operation in street No. G-11/2 and demolished 03 gates and ramps constructed beyond the plot line.

Another action was taken in sector G-9/2 near community centre, during which 06 illegally constructed garages were demolished.

