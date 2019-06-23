UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachments

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 48 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 02:20 PM

CDA removes encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) conducted massive anti-encroachment operations in different areas of the city on Sunday and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.

These operations were participated by staff of Enforcement Directorate, Islamabad Administration, and Islamabad Police while heavy machinery was used to demolish illegal constructions.

Staff of Enforcement Directorate during conducted operation in Jaba Telee demolished two houses, five rooms and three boundary walls.

Similarly, teams of Enforcement Directorate also demolished a huge boundary wall and removed several building material depot from the area near Sian Mirchu Shrine, Sector H-13.

Similarly, during another action, an illegally constructed boundary wall in Katchi Abadi sector G-6/2, two newly constructed rooms in Katchi Abadi sector G-7/4, one car shed near government residents in sector G-7/4 and constructions carried out by contractor near Edhi Home, Sector H-8 were demolished.

Staff of Enforcement Directorate also removed encroachments from surrounds of Shifa International Hospital and sector I-11/4 and confiscated four trucks encroachment material which was later on shifted to Enforcement Store. Furthermore, an illegal animal shed in sector F-11 was also removed.

Moreover, on constructing house in restricted area of Nilor an application with the consultation of Assistant Commissioner, ICT was also lodged in Nilor Police Station for legal action.

Another action was taken by the teams of Enforcement Directorate in sector H-9 katchi abadi and demolished 08 newly constructed rooms, 04 boundary walls and also destroyed building blocks in the vicinity.

