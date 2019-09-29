CDA removes encroachments from Bhara Kaho

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with ICT Administration and with the assistance of Islamabad Police carried out anti encroachment operations in Bhara Kaho area and removed illegal encroachments by utilizing heavy machinery.

During the operation, 17 illegally constructed kiosks, three chapper hotels, four iron sheds, one building material depot and 16 fruit stalls were demolished. During this activity six kanal state land was vacated from illegal occupants.

The teams of Enforcement Directorate, served notices to a residential unit situated in sector G-9/2 near community center for illegally constructed garage. The violators have been given two days time for removal of these encroachments.

During another activity, notices were served in sector I-10/4 for installing iron fencing behind the houses.

The Authority in collaboration with ICT administration also conducted operation against unapproved construction and non-conforming usage in various area of the city.

The staff of Building Control Section, Enforcement Directorate and ICT Administration and Police was present during operation in Sector I-12.

Apartments being constructed by PHA without approval of building plans by the Authority were sealed. Site offices of the contractors were also sealed. Previously, Building Control Section served several notices to the management of PHA to stop the work and get the building plans approved at first. Due to non compliance, the construction activity at site was got stopped many times however, it continued. Building Control taking notice of this irregularity finally sealed the construction site.

Similarly In another operation, 03 apartments were sealed in a building named Abu Dhabi Towers in F-11 Markaz. These apartments had been put to non-conforming use where offices had been established in residential premises. Besides sealing of three, 05 apartments were also got vacated where non-conforming activities were on run. Notices had already been issued to all noncompliance.

Moreover, in a drive against violations of building regulations, Building Control Dte-I issued 130 notices to building owners in Fruit & Vegetable Market Sector I-11/4 for illegally raised constructions on second floor, non-conforming uses etc.