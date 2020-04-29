UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachments From Centaurus, Mulpur Area, G-8 Markaz

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:47 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has foiled an attempt to encroach state land adjoining Centaurs Mall during an action taken here on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate demolished structures being constructed on it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has foiled an attempt to encroach state land adjoining Centaurs Mall during an action taken here on Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate demolished structures being constructed on it.

The operation was conducted by Enforcement Directorate along with participation of other concerned formations.

The action was taken on report of vigilance staff wherein it was reported that the contractor of the parking plot allotted by Municipal Administration Directorate (MCI) who was carrying out construction beyond the parking plot line on the CDA land.

Taking prompt action on the report, Enforcement Directorate demolished two under-construction rooms and shed constructed on the state land.

Furthermore, it was also reported that contractor has also established their office on state land so notices were served to the contractor of parking area to remove container based offices within 24 hours and warned him of strict action to be taken in case of not fulfilling the order. The contractor has been further warned to avoid any future attempt in this regard.

In the meanwhile, another team of Enforcement Directorate on indication of staff of Building Control Directorate demolished a huge illegally constructed structure comprising upon 05 rooms and one wash room in the Mulpur area.

Similarly, team of Enforcement Directorate also removed several construction material selling points in Markaz G-8 and confiscated encroachment material.

