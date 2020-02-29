CDA removes encroachments from different area of city

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Eforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive has demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

During these operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished two illegal Kabar Khana, one illegally constructed room, one Tandoor and shed, three illegal bathrooms and one security room like shed from F-10 Markaz behind Total petrol pump.

Similarly during another operation conducted at Kuri Road, six sand, bricks and gravel depots, one shuttering depot, two illegally constructed rooms, two vegetable selling points and two Bhoosa storage and selling points were razed.

Furthermore, during another operation, one newly built service station at Jawa Chowk, sector I-9 was also demolished.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad Police and concerned formations of the CDA.