UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Removes Encroachments From Different Area Of City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 12:55 PM

CDA removes encroachments from different area of city

Eforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive has demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Eforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) while conducting operations in continuation of ongoing anti-encroachment drive has demolished several illegal constructions in different areas of the city.

During these operations, staff of Enforcement Directorate demolished two illegal Kabar Khana, one illegally constructed room, one Tandoor and shed, three illegal bathrooms and one security room like shed from F-10 Markaz behind Total petrol pump.

Similarly during another operation conducted at Kuri Road, six sand, bricks and gravel depots, one shuttering depot, two illegally constructed rooms, two vegetable selling points and two Bhoosa storage and selling points were razed.

Furthermore, during another operation, one newly built service station at Jawa Chowk, sector I-9 was also demolished.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of Islamabad Capital Territory Administration, Islamabad Police and concerned formations of the CDA.

Related Topics

Islamabad Petrol Police Road Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Much awaited US-Taliban peace deal to be signed to ..

8 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) serves notice ..

6 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority (CDA) to start devel ..

6 minutes ago

Chronic kidney disease is on the rise

11 minutes ago

Anosmia Awareness Day: What is anosmia?

8 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Scientists could repurpose drugs to t ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.