CDA Removes Encroachments From Ghouri Town

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 07:17 PM

The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on has demolished illegal structures and encroachments during anti-encroachment operations conducted in different areas of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :The Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on has demolished illegal structures and encroachments during anti-encroachment operations conducted in different areas of Islamabad.

The CDA's Enforcement Directorate, along with Islamabad's district administration and Islamabad Police, removed illegal encroachments in the commercial area of Ghauri Town and confiscated four truck encroachment materials which were later shifted in the CDA store. Furthermore, shopkeepers were also instructed to remove illegal installations voluntarily, otherwise the Authority will proceed in accordance with law.

Similarly, structure of under-construction mosque being illegally constructed in Sector D-12/4 was also removed. The said action was taken on the requests of the residents of the area while a complaint in this context was also received through Prime Minister's portal.

Moreover, illegal encroachments from service road (west) sector G-11/4 were also removed and two trucks encroachment material were also confiscated. These encroachments were affecting the traffic flow in the vicinity due to which commuters have to face problems.

