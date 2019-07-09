UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Removes Encroachments From G.T Road

Tue 09th July 2019 | 08:07 PM

CDA removes encroachments from G.T road

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted massive operation against encroachments along the G.T Road and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT conducted massive operation against encroachments along the G.T Road and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments from the state land.

The operation was participated by the Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration and Islamabad Police. Heavy machinery was utilized for demolishing of illegal structures and encroachments.

Prior to conducting operation, CDA, ICT and NHA carried out demarcation in the area.

In the light of joint demarcation an operation was carried out from Jhangi Syedan to Motorway Chowk and several illegal constructions were demolished, said a news release.

During this operation, 12 boundary walls, 22 shops, 15 rooms, one (01) triple storey plaza, two (02) kabbar khana, two (02) fences and four (04) stalls were demolished. Similarly, 10 rooms and 10 washrooms constructed illegally by Najam school were demolished.

