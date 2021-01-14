UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachments From Khana Pul, Lehtrar Road

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

CDA removes encroachments from khana pul, lehtrar road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Enforcement Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted some mega anti-encroachments operations in different sectors including at Khhana Pull, Lehtrar road, and Tramari chowk.

During the operations, various encroachments were removed and illegal constructions demolished, six trucks of goods were recovered and deposited in store.

District administration, and Assistant Commissioner Koral were also present at the site, press release said.

During the other operation, 17 shades, one iron stair, one counter, and one Chhapar hotel were demolished at Lehtrar road.

During the operation inside developed sectors, constructions were also demolished in sector G-8 and G-9. Operation against illegal constructions and encroachments will be continued without any break.

More Stories From Pakistan

