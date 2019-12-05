CDA removes encroachments from Khanna Pul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :As part of on going anti-encroachment drive across the city, the Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority CDA ) on Thursdayconducted operation at Khanna Pul and service road , removed several encroachments and confiscated four trucks encroachment material.

The Authority shifted it its store while the confiscated fruits were handed over to Sweet Home's administration.

Moreover, the application has given in the concerned police station against three (03) people who were persistent violators. During another operation, an illegal road being constructed by Ghouri Town administration was also dismantled.