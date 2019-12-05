UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Removes Encroachments From Khanna Pul

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:52 PM

CDA removes encroachments from Khanna Pul

As part of on going anti-encroachment drive across the city, the Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursdayconducted operation at Khanna Pul and service road, removed several encroachments and confiscated four trucks encroachment material. The Authority shifted it its store while the confiscated fruits were handed over to Sweet Home's administration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :As part of on going anti-encroachment drive across the city, the Enforcement Directorate of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursdayconducted operation at Khanna Pul and service road, removed several encroachments and confiscated four trucks encroachment material.

The Authority shifted it its store while the confiscated fruits were handed over to Sweet Home's administration.

Moreover, the application has given in the concerned police station against three (03) people who were persistent violators. During another operation, an illegal road being constructed by Ghouri Town administration was also dismantled.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

18th cycle of Clean Up UAE 2019 collects 2.5 tonne ..

25 minutes ago

Contributions of 26,391 volunteers saved AED36 mn ..

40 minutes ago

Chinese investors call on KP minister, discuss inv ..

3 minutes ago

Burundi landslides kill 38 after heavy rains: poli ..

3 minutes ago

Five evacuated from Athens hotel fire

3 minutes ago

China's Hainan unveils measures to foster block-ch ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.