CDA Removes Encroachments From Margalla Town

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 08:33 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Administration ICT, in connection with ongoing anti encroachment drive, conducted joint anti encroachment operations in the different areas of Islamabad and removed encroachments and demolished illegal constructions

During the operation conducted in Margalla Town Phase-I & Phase-II, CDA removed illegal structures outside of residential houses including 53 illegal fences, 15 bars, and 15 car parking sheds.

Similarly another operation was conducted in sector I-9 Industrial Area where nine commercial plots were got sealed in the presence of ICT Administration.

Anti encroachment operation at GT Road (Jhangi Syedan onward to Motorway Chowk) remain continued on second day and team of Enforcement Directorate in collaboration with ICT Administration demolished several illegal constructions and structure including 14 rooms, three bath rooms, one kitchen and one kiosk.

