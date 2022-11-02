UrduPoint.com

CDA Removes Encroachments From Sector E-11

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 07:18 PM

CDA removes encroachments from sector E-11

Enforcement Directorate and Building Control Section of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted anti encroachment operation against unauthorized buildings in Sector E-11 and many illegal buildings and unauthorized constructions were demolished during the operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Enforcement Directorate and Building Control Section of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted anti encroachment operation against unauthorized buildings in Sector E-11 and many illegal buildings and unauthorized constructions were demolished during the operation.

According to the details, Chairman CDA Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Yunis in a high-level meeting issued instructions to launch a special campaign against unauthorized buildings in Islamabad.

A comprehensive operation has been started in sector E-11 against the violation of Islamabad Building Control Regulation-2020 and the construction of buildings without permission.

District administration officers and Islamabad police also provided assistance in this operation. As a result of this operation, several buildings built in Sector E-11 were not only sealed but the ongoing constructions were also demolished with the help of heavy machinery while three trucks of equipment were also seized from the spot.

