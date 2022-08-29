CDA removes encroachments from Tarnol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The enforcement teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the supervision of DG Enforcement have conducted an anti encroachment operation in Tarnol area .

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) provided Magisterial cover to the operation.

Enforcement teams conducted operations at 26 Number Chungi, Tarnol Phattak, Fateh Jang road and cleared all temporary and permanent encroachments from the areas.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) alongwith Directorate of Muncipal Administration (DMA) conducted operation against temporary encroachments on Park Road, Bahria Enclave/Kuri Road.

During the operation various encroachments were removed and demolished.