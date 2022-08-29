UrduPoint.com

CDA Removes Encroachments From Tarnol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2022 | 07:58 PM

CDA removes encroachments from Tarnol

The enforcement teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the supervision of DG Enforcement have conducted an anti encroachment operation in Tarnol area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The enforcement teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the supervision of DG Enforcement have conducted an anti encroachment operation in Tarnol area .

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) provided Magisterial cover to the operation.

Enforcement teams conducted operations at 26 Number Chungi, Tarnol Phattak, Fateh Jang road and cleared all temporary and permanent encroachments from the areas.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) alongwith Directorate of Muncipal Administration (DMA) conducted operation against temporary encroachments on Park Road, Bahria Enclave/Kuri Road.

During the operation various encroachments were removed and demolished.

Related Topics

Road Fateh Jang Saddar Capital Development Authority All From

Recent Stories

Engine issue forces NASA to scrub launch of giant ..

Engine issue forces NASA to scrub launch of giant Moon rocket

2 minutes ago
 SU deans announced to establish relief camp for ra ..

SU deans announced to establish relief camp for rain hit victims

2 minutes ago
 Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets With Iranian Counterp ..

Iraqi Foreign Minister Meets With Iranian Counterpart in Tehran - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Iraq to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

Iraq to Impose Nationwide Curfew - Authorities

4 minutes ago
 Departments and companies should give job to athle ..

Departments and companies should give job to athletes, CM Punjab

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court suspends PEMRA's notification ..

Islamabad High Court suspends PEMRA's notification for banning live telecast of ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.