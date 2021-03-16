CDA removes encroachments from various areas

Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its campaign of anti encroachment on Tuesday demolished illegal structures and removed encroachment at various area of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) during its campaign of anti encroachment on Tuesday demolished illegal structures and removed encroachment at various area of Islamabad.

During the operation Enforcement teams of CDA demolished a boundary wall in Dhoke Tahli Bari Imam.

Similarly, a sale point of construction material was demolished at IJP road near Pindora Chungi.

Heavy machinery of RWO which was deployed at Sangjani toll plaza GT road was removed from the site.

According to CDA Spokesperson, the operations against encroachments and illegal constructions will be continued. Encroachments and illegal constructions will not be allowed anywhere in the city, he said.