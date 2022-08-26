CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

Enforcement teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) under the supervision of DG Enforcement conducted an anti encroachment operation in Tarnol area on Friday

Assistant Commissioner (Saddar) provided Magisterial cover to the operation.

Enforcement teams conducted operation at 26 Number Chungi, Tarnol Phattak and Fateh Jang road and cleared all temporary and permanent encroachments from the areas.

Meanwhile Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat) alongwith Directorate of Muncipal Administration (DMA) conducted operation against temporary encroachments on Park Road, Bahria Enclave/Kuri Road.

During the operation various encroachments were removed and demolished.