UrduPoint.com

CDA Removes Encroachments From Various Areas Of City

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2022 | 07:35 PM

CDA removes encroachments from various areas of city

On the instructions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, with the assistance of the ICT administration and Islamabad police, conducted grand operations against illegal constructions here in different areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :On the instructions of the Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain (R) Muhammad Usman Younis, the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, with the assistance of the ICT administration and Islamabad police, conducted grand operations against illegal constructions here in different areas.

As a result of these operations, dozens of illegal constructions were demolished with the help of heavy machinery. During these operations 60 kanals of land were retrieved and also 13 trucks of encroachment material were also confiscated.

These operations were started from Mouza Kuri Dhok Balag, a suburb of Islamabad, where the land mafia was trying to occupy the government land. Revenue Department CDA carried out a demarcation process and these constructions were found on the land acquired by CDA.

In light of the indications of the environment department, the attempt of 60 kanals of land by demolishing the vast four walls built on the CDA land, was foiled.

Similarly, in line with the directions of Chairman Usman Younis, the Enforcement Department has started a special campaign to eliminate encroachment from public corridors, public passages and footpaths in the marakiz and commercial areas of Islamabad.

Operations are being carried out in various marakiz and commercial centers of Islamabad on a daily basis. During this campaign, the enforcement department took full action against encroachments in Sector F-11 Markaz, F-10 Markaz, F-7 Markaz, and G-9/4 Peshawar Mor, during which roadsides, public passages and dozens of stalls on the footpath were removed and 9 trucks encroachment material was also confiscated.

Apart from this, two trucks of encroachment material were also confiscated while removing encroachments in Margalla Town Phase-I and from Motorway Chowk.

Moreover, a new house was being constructed in Saidpur Model Village on the land of the National Park area. An attempt to occupy government land was foiled by demolishing the house.

Moreover, in front of Shifa International Hospital in Sector H-9, the footpath was encroached upon by making a motorcycle parking lot, causing serious problems for pedestrians. During the action against this illegal parking, several motorcycles were confiscated while the footpath was cleared.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA lauded the efforts of the Enforcement Directorate and said that by modernising the affairs of the Enforcement Directorate, Islamabad will be made encroachment free.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Police Motorway Saidpur Capital Development Authority From Government

Recent Stories

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar o ..

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar organizes climate change confer ..

2 minutes ago
 ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering ..

ADC visits central jail Peshawar; chairs Steering committee meeting

2 minutes ago
 US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About ..

US Basketball Player Griner Has No Complains About Russian Prison Conditions - O ..

2 minutes ago
 Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran ..

Astana Talks on Syria Between Russia, Turkey, Iran Underway Following Turkish Ai ..

6 minutes ago
 Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million- ..

Sweden's Ericsson Announces 10-Year Multi-Million-Pound 6G Research Investment i ..

6 minutes ago
 12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women ..

12000 women mentored under 'Pakistan Million Women Mentors Initiative'

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.