CDA Removes Encroachments From Various Areas

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 07:49 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its action against encroachments in Islamabad on Tuesday and teams of Enforcement Directorate has removed encroachments from different places

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its action against encroachments in Islamabad on Tuesday and teams of Enforcement Directorate has removed encroachments from different places.

During the operation, Enforcement Directorate demolished an illegally constructed boundary wall and one shop near Dhok Kala Khan Service Road (Rawlapindi Side).

The said encroachments were made on the state land by blocking the pedestrian and vehicular passage.Similarly one under construction boundary wall in Sector G-7 was also razed during another action. During another activity, Enforcement Directorate along with Revenue Staff of Authority sealed 05 shops in Al-Malik Plaza, E-11 Markaz.

