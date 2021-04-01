UrduPoint.com
CDA Removes Encroachments From Village Newmal

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 01:05 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA), during its anti encroachment operation, has removed illegal constructions from Newmal village and Mouza Reharra here on Wednesday.

CDA administration is conducting operations against illegal constructions and encroachments across the city.

According to an official of authority, CDA has launched a large-scale operation against illegal constructions in Newmal villages and Mouza Riyarra and retrieved state land from encroachers.

The land mafia first established illegal encroachments on government lands through mud constructions, then started occupying government lands.

However, a mega operation was carried out by enforcement department.

During the operation, 60 huts, 45 mud houses, five buffalo sheds four walls and other illegal structures were demolished from state land.

More than 200 kanals of government land worth billion of rupees have also been recovered.

