CDA Removes Illegal Constructions In Residential Areas

Mon 25th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday removed illegal constructions in various residential areas in the Federal capital.

The enforcement directorate of the authority carried out anti encroachment drive in sectors G-10, I-10 and F-8.

The authorities razed down fences, built in front of houses, sheds, doors, iron barriers, pillars, security guard posts, garages and chain fences with the help of heavy machinery.

It may be recalled that before the launch of the anti-encroachment campaign, the CDA administration had recently issued a final notice in a newspaper through an advertisement urging all citizens of the federal capital to remove encroachments from CDA land.

Special teams under the supervision of CDA Enforcement, Environment and Building Control Directorate were taking indiscriminatory actions against the state land occupiers to make the campaign successful.

