CDA Removes Over Dozen Trees Amid Service Road Construction

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

CDA removes over dozen trees amid Service Road construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has allegedly removed over a dozen trees from a green belt being removed for constructing a Service Road linking F-9 sector with Blue Area without getting approval from Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

The Director General Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) Farzana Altaf Shah halted the construction work on the site as the CDA had removed trees and initiated the development work without Pak-EPA's permission.

Director CDA Environment Wing (West) Akhtar Rasool told APP that the trees were removed rather transplanted whereas only two dead dry Saipem or Chinese Tallow Tree were chopped by the contractor of the project.

He added that a fine of Rs 20,000 was imposed on the Contractor for cutting down those trees without prior permission.

Rasool said the Chairman CDA had given clear directives to transplant trees instead of cutting it down and also the invasive species like eucalpytus, paper mulberry and others were removed after process through auction.

He added that the Service Road was a small scale development project that might not be required any EIA.

