CDA Renovated 8 Bus Stops

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 12:40 PM

CDA renovated 8 bus stops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored eight bus stops across the city after completion of renovation and repair work.

Most of the stops were shabby due to the negligence of previous administrations of the civic body, its official told APP.

Taking notice of the situation, the CDA chairman had directed the authority officials to fix that in no time to provide better transportation facilities to the capital dwellers, he added.

Some new stop were also being built at various locations in the city, including Shaheed-e-Millat, Melody Market and Aabpara Market, he said.

The authority, he said was making all out efforts to restore the natural beauty of the capital city by utilizing its available resources.

Similarly, the chairman has decided to install some new sit-outs across the city to provide recreational facilities to the citizens, he noted.

During first phase, it would be established at Sector F-6 Markaz, Agha Khan Road and school Road. The work would be completed by next week.

CDA's Market and Road Maintenance Department had finished repair and restoration work on wooden textured railings at Parbat Road F-7 Markaz, Justice Abdul Rashid Road at F-6 and Sumbal Road at F-10 Markaz, he maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

