CDA reshuffles 25 officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the second round of reshuffling Thursday ordered transfer and posting of over two dozen senior officers of different cadres.

On directives of the CDA Chairman Captain (r) Muhammad Usman, the Human Resource Directorate issued a notification regarding the transfer of 25 officers of BPS-19 and BPS-18 who were holding the same post for three or more than three years.

The CDA management also transferred 23 Private Secretaries of Members and Directors along with 19 other officials of different cadres.

In executive cadre, Secretary CDA board Syed Safdar Ali has been transferred as Director Coordination Council, Director Law-I/DG Law Naeem Akbar Dar is now given charge of Director General Law, Director Staff to Chairman Abdul Rauf Khan is posted as Director Computer, Director HRD-I Fiaz Ahmed Watto transferred as Director Administration, Director Administration Ejaz Tarar appointed as Secretary CDA Board, Deputy Director Ali Raza has been given charge of Director Law—I while Deputy Director HRD-I Asia Baig is posted as Director HRD-I on looking after basis.

In the engineering cadre, Director Electrical and Mechanical Development Muhammad Wasim Sabir has been posted as Director Coordination (Parliament House), Director BWB Muhammad Moazzam is posted as Director Electrical and Mechanical (Development), Director Building Control-I/ Director Technical to Chairman Shahzada Faisal Naeem will now act only as Director Technical to Chairman, Director Building Control (North) Nasir Jamil Butt is posted Director BC (City) with the additional charge of Director BC (North), Director MPO Omer Sagheer is posted as Director Market, Director Parliament Lodges Faisal Raza Khan will hold additional charge of Director Aiwan –e- Sadar.

In the environment cadre, Deputy Director Asif Majeed who was waiting for posting has been given charge of Director Environment (Regional), Director Irfan Azim Khan who was holding look after charge of DG Environment is appointed as Deputy DG Environment and Deputy Director Nursery Rana Kashif Nazir has been given charge of Director Environment (East).

Earlier, this month over 100 officials of BPS-16 and BPS-17 were reshuffled. The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) had also taken notice of CDA officers holding the same post for over three years with observation that they should be transferred.