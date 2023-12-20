Open Menu

CDA Reshuffles Officers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2023 | 08:19 PM

The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has elevated director Land and Rehabilitation to the slot of Deputy Director General (DDG) Land and Rehabilitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The top management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has elevated director Land and Rehabilitation to the slot of Deputy Director General (DDG) Land and Rehabilitation.

A BPS-18 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) Umber Gilani has been serving as Director Land and Rehabilitation in the authority for the last few months.

Another BPS-18 officer from PAS has been appointed as director Land and Rehabilitation. Assistant Director Estate Management (Residential) Anwarul Haq has been posted as Assistant Director (Estab) Sanitation.

Sub Engineer Shahid Shoaib of BPS-16 who was working as acting Assistant Director (Technical) Sanitation has been attached with DDG Land and Rehabilitation.

