UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Resolves 60 Public Complaints During Eid Holidays

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 09:20 PM

CDA resolves 60 public complaints during Eid holidays

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :As many as 60 complaints of different nature were resolved by Capital Development Authority (CDA) during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

According to the press release, a control room was established by the authority, following directions of CDA chairman, Aamer Ali Ahmed to address the grievances of residents during Eid holidays.

The Federal apex agency received a total of 60 complaints between May 10 to 15 and was resolved in time while utilizing work force and mobilization machinery of the concerned departments, its spokesman on Saturday said.

According to him, 14 each complaints were related to sewerage and street lights, 10 of water supply, 6 emergency disaster management, 8 sanitation and three of road maintenance.

Similarly, 2 complaints were associated to environment and one for engineering department.

It may be mention here that the authority's Chairman had suspended the holidays of workers and officials in the sanitation, environment, streetlights and water supply departments for redressal of public issues during the said period.

Related Topics

Water Holidays Road May Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

52 minutes ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

4 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

4 hours ago

UAE strongly condemns explosion at Kabul mosque

4 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Maktoum bin Mohammed ..

5 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Paraguayan President on I ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.