CDA Restarts Development Work In Residual Area Of Park Enclave

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 01:16 PM

CDA restarts development work in residual area of Park Enclave

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restarted development work in residual area of Park Enclave after pause of couple of week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restarted development work in residual area of Park Enclave after pause of couple of week.

However, concerned formations have been directed to expedite pace of left over development work in Park Enclave. Moreover, instructions have also been issued to expedite test piling of the bridge being constructed in the Park Enclave area.

In this context, it has been further instructed that test piling and allied work of the bridge including protection and earth work be carried out simultaneously to ensure early construction of the bridge.

Meanwhile, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its operation against illegal constructions and encroachments on Tuesday. During action taken, enforcement teams confiscated several trucks of encroachment material after removing encroachments from G T Road.

Earlier, these encroachers were served notices for removal of encroachments voluntarily however, after expiry of deadline action was taken accordingly.

Similarly, during other operations, 02 illegally constructed rooms in sector I-8/2 were also demolished while 02 trucks encroachment material was confiscated from Faizabad area and sector I-10.

