CDA Restores 10,000 Street Lights In City During Last Year

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored 10,000 (53 percent) street lights during the year 2020.

Hundred percent lights will be functional in the city within the time period of two months, said a news release issued here on Sunday.

CDA's work on repairing of street lights is underway in the city.

The authority has installed 10,000 street lights at various spots in the city including the main roads, link roads, parks, streets, and other public places during the year 2020.

Prior to this, 70 percent lights in the city were not functional but now 53 percent street lights are currently functional in the city.

The work on restoration of the street lights is continued in the city in four shifts.

CDA is also working on restoration of street lights in parks and green belts. Theirtenders will also be opened very soon.

