CDA Restores 74 % Lights Of Roads, Parks, Centres

Wed 21st April 2021 | 10:23 PM

CDA restores 74 % lights of roads, parks, centres

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored 74 percent lights of roads, parks, and centers while 80 percent signals have been operational in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has restored 74 percent lights of roads, parks, and centers while 80 percent signals have been operational in the city.

The CDA has been also enlightened 60 percent parks of the sectors of I, G, and F series while colorful lights have also been installed for the beautification of underpasses and bridges, said a press release.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is committed for the beautification of the capital city. In this regard, street lights have been enlightened at Expressway, Srinagar Highway, Jinnah Avenue, Margala Road, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, F-6, F-07, F-10, G-10, other commercial areas and roads.

The authority has also been replaced the old conventional lights with the latest LED lightsThe repairing work of old lights and installing the new lights at parks has been completed. Patrolling team of CDA is also restoring the street lights at various places. More than 10 vehicles and staff have been given task to address the complaints of people.

More Stories From Pakistan

